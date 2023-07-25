LOOK: Best and worst dressed at the ‘Barbie’ movie premiere in Nigeria

You can try to ignore the Barbie frenzy, but you won’t win because the whole world has turned pink since the “Barbie” movie premiere. We’ve seen the Joburg premiere and we’re proud of our local Barbies and Kens, who put their best foot forward.

Now, we know that West Africans don’t play when it comes to fashion, they take themes seriously. At the ‘Barbie’ movie premiere in Lagos on Thursday, July 20, the who’s who of the Nigerian entertainment industry showed up. But not all of them made an impression. BEST

One of our best-dressed was lifestyle influencer Eni Adeoluwa, who looked dapper in a pink satin suit and matching boots. Eni Adeoluwa and Hilda Baci. Picture: Instagram. Award-winning TV host Ebun Dosumu was in a league of her own with the balloon outfit. Instead of a dress, she wore balloons and sure was a head-turner. While some were wondering how she got into the car in those balloons, she explained that she got dressed at the venue.

And because she recently had leg surgery, she also opted to go barefoot and wore balloons around her ankles. And it’s a good thing she wore a skirt underneath her balloons because by the time the event ended, her friends had popped all the balloons she was wearing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ebun Dosumu | Content Creator (@ebbiekikz) Idia Aisien looked more like Cinderella than Barbie in that princess gown but was obviously among the best dressed with her dramatic hair ribbon (that she took off).

Idia Aisien. Picture: photokulture. Actress Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, casually known as Kiekie, looked ravishing in her pink dress with silver detailing by Accost Collection. Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori. Picture: lexxizpictures. As a model, Larry Héctor understands fashion, and from all the Ken’s we’ve seen so far, he was the best dressed. Larry Héctor. Picture: mydadsboss. Worst

Like any event, there will be people who will not impress fashion critics and Bella Okagbue was one of them. Her outfit would’ve been nice as a dress, not a two-piece. The designer must revisit it. We understand that Ghanaian actress, Salem Mumin, was inspired by Bob Mackie’s 1999 Barbie doll, but her outfit was not easy on the eye. You can be inspired by something but that doesn’t mean you should attempt the exact design because one is bound to fail and, in this case, Mumin’s was a miss.