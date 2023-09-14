LOOK: Best and worst dressed at the MTV VMAs

On September 12, international stars gathered at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, for the 40th edition of the MTV Video Music Awards. Taylor Swift was the star of the show, scooping nine awards. The star-studded event was attended by elite entertainers, including Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Shakira, and many others.

Like with any other ceremony, people were interested to see what their favourite celebrities were wearing for the red carpet, and while other put their best foot forward, some put little effort in their looks. Hits Most ladies were showing skin as we saw many see-through dresses on the red carpet.

For example, Thee Stallion looked gorgeous in a black Brandon Blackwood sheer dress. Megan Thee Stallion. Picture: Instagram. Minaj opted for a pink bride look when she wore a Dolce & Gabbana lace dress with a satin corset. Nicki Minaj in Dolce & Gabbana. Picture: Instagram. Pop star, Doja Cat, rocked a spider web dress by Oscar De La Renta.

Also dressed by Oscar De La Renta was Selena Gomez, who looked ravishing in a red number. Cardi B never disappoints, that Dilara Findikoglu silver dress is one for the books. Cardi B. Picture: Instagram. Saweetie looked drop-dead gorgeous in a pink dress by Area. The bone detailing added more flair to the dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @saweetie Misses Everyone wants to be edgy these days, but some try too hard and end up messing the whole thing. Tinashe had no business wearing a mesh dress with no underwear and using a small tape to cover her private parts. Nudity aside, that look was tacky.

Tinashe. Picture: Instagram. Schiaparelli usually makes beautiful creations. However, I was not impressed with how Anitta rocked hers. I don’t know which was worse between the wig, the headband or the earrings, but those accessories make that Schiaparelli dress look cheap. Lil Nas X had a good idea with the “Church Girl” look but lost the plot along the way. Had he opted for a long dress with a high slit, he would’ve slayed. Unfortunately, he didn’t with that midi Palomo Spain white dress.