LOOK: Best dressed at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards

Hollywood stars kept busy with all the different award ceremonies on the go to honour those who are keeping the entertainment industry alive. On Sunday, February 25, the cream of the crop of the entertainment industry attended the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

The SAG Awards are a ceremonial celebration for actors who showcased outstanding film and television performances. Hosted by “Insecure” star Issa Rae and comedian Kumail Nanjiani, the event saw stars unleash the fashionista within. Among the best dressed was Ciara, who received her first SAG Awards nomination for her role as old Nettie on “The Colour Purple”.

The songstress dazzled in a Venus Prototypeex high-slit chocolate latex gown with matching Christian Louboutin heels and a diamond-encrusted pancake bag. Ciara. Picture: Instagram. Her co-star Halle Bailey, who plays young Nettie, looked like a princess in a maroon tulle princess gown by Dolce & Gabbana. Halle Bailey. Picture: Instagram. Carey Mulligan looked stunning in an iridescent strapless gown by Giorgio Armani.

Carey Mulligan. Picture: X. And while most of the women looked amazing, the gents didn’t disappoint either. One of the ambassadors of the SAG Awards, Taylor Zakhar Parez, looked dapper in a navy Louis Vuitton double-breasted tuxedo, completing the look with an LV tambour watch. Taylor Zakhar Parez. Picture: Instagram. SAG Best Actor winner Cillian Murphy stunned in a sharp navy pinstripe suit.