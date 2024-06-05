LOOK: Best dressed celebs at the ‘House Of The Dragon’ season 2 premiere

Seeing celebrities dazzle in designer wear is great because it shows they are up to date with the latest trends. At the “House Of Dragon” season two premiere in New York, several celebrities were dressed in fresh off-the-runway garments.

English actress Olivia Cooke, who plays Queen Alicent Hightowe in the series, stunned in a blue Loewe autumn/winter 24 gown. Olivia Cookein Loewe. Picture: Emilio Madrid. Scottish actress Gayle Rankin, who plays Alys Rivers, looked ravishing in a black Dilara Findikoglu autumn/winter 24 dress. Gayle Rankin in Dilara Findikoglu. Picture: X. Eve Best, known as Rhaenys Targaryen in the series, dazzled in a drop-back black gown. Meanwhile, Emma D'Arcy wore a black glittery custom suit by Celine.

Emma D'Arcy in Celine. Picture: Emilio Madrid. Fans of the show cannot wait for the new season. “House of the Dragon” centres on two siblings fighting for the throne following the passing of their father. In other international fashion news, Pharrell Williams continues to enjoy his fashion era as he recently collaborated with jewellery brand Tiffany & Co. The rapper launched a new range of jewellery called Tiffany Titan.