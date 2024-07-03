LOOK: Bryoni Govender dazzles in a green shimmering dress at Miss Supranational

Miss South Africa 2023 first runner-up, Bryoni Govender, is representing South Africa at Miss Supranational in Poland. The Johannesburg star dazzled in a green bejewelled dress as she walked the Miss Supranational runway preliminary evaluation, as one of the 68 contestants vying for the crown.

No stranger to the international runway as she previously represented South Africa at the 72nd Miss Universe, Govender graced the stage with poise and grace in a Juan William Aria art piece that took 200 hours to put together. The lawyer walked with confidence in a masterpiece consisting of 55,000 crystals, hand placed and beaded – in shades of emerald, forest, sage, thistle, olive, mint, chartreuse, lime, juniper, shamrock and fern. Bryoni Govender. Picture: Supplied. Her supporters who have been rallying behind her since she entered Miss SA, are proud of Govender for representing South Africa on the international stage twice in a row.

“I love how elegant and natural B is, she’s not trying to be something she’s not 🙌🔥❤️😍 classy queen,” commented @pumeza_makaba. Another supporter, @nakho_konke_miya, said: “She was Authentic and effortless. I love the fact that she did not try too hard, most girls tried imitating Sheynnis Palacios.” Former Miss South Africa contestant Bianca Bezuidenhout, who made it to the top five in 2021, was mesmerised by Govender’s dress.