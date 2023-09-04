LOOK: Chef Ollie set to host exclusive food experience for the upcoming Springboks vs Scotland Rugby World Cup match

Indulging in luxurious food experiences is an experience like no other. From savouring delectable dishes crafted by talented chefs to dining in breathtaking locations that offer unparalleled views, food experiences are a feast for the senses that will leave you feeling both amazed and fulfilled.

They are sure to satisfy even the most discerning palates. Seeking the thrill of dining in unique settings or simply looking for an unforgettable gastronomic adventure? Chef Ollie Swart, in collaboration with Jack Black, has something exciting that brings together the best of dining and brewing excellence this September. Taking to Instagram, Swart wrote: “Enjoy a day filled with food inspired by my travels, sip on the freshest beer in town (wine and other drinks available too), and boogie to the banging beats of a handful of Cape Town's hottest DJs! To top it all off, @jackblackstaproom will be screening the Springbok vs. Scotland Rugby World Cup game at 5:45 (after the event officially ends). I will definitely be staying to watch after!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ollie Swart (@chefollie) Known for his ‘real food for real people’ approach, his expertise allows him to stand toe-to-toe with the world’s top chefs, but it is his down-to-earth style and passion for food that truly resonated with Jack Black, a brand founded in 2007 with a mission to brew the best beer in Southern Africa. The Jack Black team noted that the brand has long been synonymous with experiences that go beyond taste, that it’s about a shared culture of authenticity and creativity, and that welcoming chef Ollie to the family is an exciting evolution of this ethos. Chef Ollie Swart. Picture: Supplied To celebrate the partnership on September 10, Chef Ollie will take over the Jack Black Taproom in Cape Town with his Hot Fudge Sunday event. Attendees can look forward to:

Drinks: Cold, crisp Jack Black beer on arrival. Food: A gourmet menu featuring a dry-aged Oklahoma smash burger, Korean fried chicken wings, basque bravas fries, Japanese Caesar wedge salad, and a hot fudge sundae. Music: Groove to beats from Modern Manmusic, DJ Lovers, Float Friends, and more.