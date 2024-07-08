LOOK: Controversial fashion moments at Hollywoodbets Durban July

Hollywoodbets Durban July – one of the biggest social events on South Africa’s calendar – was attended by thousands of people dressed to the nines. The prestigious event at the Greyville Racecourse in KwaZulu-Natal saw most people incorporating the “Ride The Wave” theme by wearing blue garments.

While Thando Thabethe, Jessica Nkosi and Pamela Mtanga were among the best dressed, some didn’t quite catch the wave. Former “Big Brother Mzansi: S’yamosha” contestant Liema Pantsi changed into three dresses, none matching the theme. Yes, the dresses were all different shades of blue but her designers Khothatso Madume, Indian Summer Apparel and Sammy J Samke failed to understand was that it was a horse-racing event and not a matric dance.

Beautiful as they were, those dresses were not suitable for the event. But since it was her first time attending the Hollywoodbets Durban July, we hope they will get it right next time. Liema Pantsi. Picture: Instagram EFF leader Julius Malema was among the guests. Although he attended with his wife Mantwa Matlala, all eyes were on him in a black Master Suit tuxedo. His Christian Louboutin Corteo On Spikes shoes which cost $1 545 (R28 031.17) got tongues wagging. Many said, as a person who claims to represent the poor, he wasn’t supposed to spend so much on clothes.

“Julius Malema said members of the EFF shouldn’t display opulence in a poverty-stricken country. Lapho (yet) he does the opposite at the Durban July. This is the real capitalist Julius Malema, dating back to his corrupt ANCYL member. “He is a swindler and a good one,” commented an X user. Julius Malema with his lovely wife, Mantwa Matlala. Picture: X However, his followers defended him by saying he has every right to wear whatever he wants.

“This is such a useless piece of imagery to tarnish Julius Malema’s reputation. So he must go to Durban July wearing Shein or Temu or Markham like you going to church or a function?” commented @OfficialBokangK. BET-Award-winning singer Makhadzi also failed to impress. She wore a blue dress with oversized curves and she was honest that it wasn’t the best dress but she had to rock it because there was nothing else to wear. “Besides unbalanced curves, I see nothing wrong with this dress. But yona is not make sure shem. I tried to console myself but yooo, kunini ngithi yooo (I’ve been saying yoo),” she wrote.