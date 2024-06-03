LOOK: Fans impressed as Nara Smith wears fresh-off-the- runway designer clothes while making Nutella

Model and content creator Nara Smith is one of the best in the kitchen. The mother of three changed the game when she went viral for videos of herself not only cooking but making food from scratch. With over seven million followers on TikTok, Smith is not your ordinary chef who wears an apron in the kitchen. Instead, she always dresses to the nines when preparing food for her family.

“The long, romantic silhouettes imagined by Virginie Viard take their vibrant or pastel shades from the ever-changing colours of the Deauville sky, along with brown and gold lamé. “A nod to the relationship between the Planches of Deauville, the 7th art and Chanel, cinematic references punctuate the collection's prints,” read a statement from the brand. Nara Smith wearing Chanel while cooking. Picture~: Video screenshot. Smith’s fans were impressed with how she is up-to-date with the latest fashion and how she occasionally wears designer just to cook in the kitchen.