LOOK: Fans impressed as Nara Smith wears fresh-off-the- runway designer clothes while making Nutella

Model and content creator Nara Smith is one of the best in the kitchen. The mother of three changed the game when she went viral for videos of herself not only cooking but making food from scratch.
With over seven million followers on TikTok, Smith is not your ordinary chef who wears an apron in the kitchen. Instead, she always dresses to the nines when preparing food for her family.
In her recent video, which got over six million views, she made Nutella from scratch but that’s not what got the people’s attention.
It was the Chanel floral coat that she wore while making it that turned heads. The content creator wore look 26 of the Chanel Pre-Fall 2024 collection, including the white T-shirt and the black mini skirt with pink flower detailing.
What’s iconic about the collection is that it is a homage to Deauville, a commune in France that inspired Gabrielle Chanel, the invention of an allure.
“The long, romantic silhouettes imagined by Virginie Viard take their vibrant or pastel shades from the ever-changing colours of the Deauville sky, along with brown and gold lamé.
“A nod to the relationship between the Planches of Deauville, the 7th art and Chanel, cinematic references punctuate the collection's prints,” read a statement from the brand.
Smith’s fans were impressed with how she is up-to-date with the latest fashion and how she occasionally wears designer just to cook in the kitchen.
“Nobody is doing it like her. This my queen. I Stan!” commented @deemxreckless.
Another X user, @neicycollinsm said: “She’s such a lite, yet big flexer. Love Nara.”
Smith recently gave birth to her third child and, even when she was pregnant, she was constantly serving looks.