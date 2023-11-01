LOOK: Fashion trends to avoid this summer and what to wear instead

Despite the current cold and wet weather in several parts of the country, South Africa is well into the spring season with summer just around the corner. And as the festive season approaches, it is the perfect time to put your most fashionable foot forward as you enjoy the end-of-year festivities.

But before you do, here are three of the biggest fashion trends to avoid this summer and what you can opt for instead. High-waisted pants For years, high-waisted pants have been in-vogue and have been paired with crop tops, body suits and shirts. But fashion is currently heading in a new direction, leaving these once popular pants behind.

Instead, opt for a more relaxed and lower rise pants fit. This includes those with a more slouchy and baggier silhouette. Cargo pants and low-rise jeans are some more fashionable and in-trend options. Camouflage A camoflage print jumpsuit. Picture: Instagram. Camouflage clothing exploded into the fashion scene in the 1980's and resurfaced in the following decades. This includes in recent years with both men and women styling it in a range of different ways.

And while the popular trend symbolises freedom, purpose and power, the pattern-and-colour design formulation is out of style. In trend currently are geometric shapes like hexagons and circles as well florals, which are perfect for the warmer weather. Micro-mini skirts A micro-mini skirt. Picture: Instagram. This Y2K trend has been vastly popular in recent years, having been paired with a range of footwear including ballet flats, sneakers and boots.