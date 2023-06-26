LOOK: Hollywoodbets Durban July hosts a preview fashion show ahead of the big event

In a few days, lovers of fine things will be attending the highly anticipated Hollywoodbets Durban July. The annual event taking place at the Greyville Racecourse has already started with warm-up events.

On Friday, June 23, Gateway hosted the Hollywoodbets Durban July Preview Fashion Show to give people a glimpse of what to expect at the main event. Young Designer Award Top 10 Finalists 2023 had to showcase their mini collections to give people a taste of the extravagant fashion to be revealed on July 1. Durban Fashion Fair Rising Stars 2023 also took to the runway to show their immense potential and creative prowess through their remarkable collections.

Stunning look from the the Hollywoodbets Durban July Preview Fashion Show. Picture: Supplied. “The Hollywoodbets Durban July Preview Fashion Show is not only a celebration of talent but also a platform to make a positive impact on the lives of aspiring designers. “In line with this vision, the Hollywood Foundation will be awarding bursaries to promising individuals who have shown exceptional promise and dedication in the field of fashion. “These bursaries aim to provide educational opportunities and support the growth of the next generation of fashion luminaries,” read a statement from the organisers.

The bursaries will be awarded at the main event on July 1, where up and coming designers will be competing for the grand prize(s). The Young Designer Award winner will receive a bursary of R50 000, and runner-up will be awarded a bursary of R30 000. The third-place finalist will walk away with a bursary of R20 000. Additionally, the recipients will be mentored by established designers and industry experts on how to build a solid foundation for their careers in the fashion industry.