LOOK: Inside the Loulette Bride 2024 Collection

You have probably seen many wedding ceremonies in the past few weeks. Well, that’s because many people prefer to get married in spring and summer. It’s regarded as the wedding season because it’s warm enough for people to dress up and say their “I dos” in beautiful weather, with nature smiling at them with the flowers bloom.

International bridal brand Loulette Bride has launched its 2024 bridal collection, Rebel Rebel. Unveiled at New York Bridal Week recently, the collection plays homage to the previous brides of the brand who have embraced creativity, sustainability and authenticity to create bespoke designs that epitomise their individuality and rebellious spirit. A Loulette Bride. “Rebel Rebel is a heartfelt tribute to our brides who continuously redefine tradition and gender roles and celebrate love on their own terms.

“This collection draws its inspiration from the iconic #realloulettebride, whose unique visions have laid the foundation for a bridal line that resonates with their exceptional style and personalities,” said Marteal Mayer, the owner and designer at Loulette Bride. The collection is about bridal gowns, with dramatic trains or massive skirts, and stunning two pieces of wide-leg pants/skirts and matching cropped tops, trendy jumpsuits and, of course, detailed gowns. It has a playful element that gives the bride a cheerful look on their big day. And yes, some looks are not plain white because some people do want a bit of colour. Mayer has added a bit of blue for rebellious brides.