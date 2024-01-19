It’s Paris Fashion Week in France and, keeping in sync with one of the biggest fashion events in the world, some brands have already launched their 2024 collections. Popular clothing brand Desigual has already lined up its collection for the Autumn/Winter 24 season.

Titled The Link, the collection was inspired by the brand’s heritage, which includes the “galactic” print. Stunning look from the new Desigual collection. Its natural tones colour palette explores digital tie-dyes and patchwork animal print connects us to the Earth. “Here we find a mix of casual and city looks with new finishes and new shapes, such as leather-effect garments and fitted dresses. We used the brand’s most recognisable codes but with a 2024 twist.

“The legendary galactic print has been reinvented, the iconic jewel coat has been reinterpreted, and patchwork, made up, for example, of newspaper clippings, has been reclaimed. “The garments transition between seasons and are coloured in fuchsia, blue and yellow, juxtaposed with more neutral tones,” read the statement from the brand. “The Link” by Desigual. What stands out about this collection is that it is transitional. You can wear it as office wear in the morning and head out for drinks later without looking too formal.