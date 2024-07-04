LOOK: Inside the new Ntwana ‘Episode’ collection

Titled “Episode”, this collection celebrates craftsmanship by seeking adventure in nurturing the vibrant colours of the imagination.

Mikhail Brown, the founder of Ntwana, elaborated: “This capsule collection is our expanded offering of wardrobe essentials transcending seasonal limitations. Episode is inspired by indulgent consumption and connection through pain.

“Being isolated even amongst bodies. We at Ntwana believe that even in the most dire situations beauty can be appreciated.

“A story of a desire for freedom and adventure, stitching together a cabal of characters with the sole intention of liberating themselves. If how we love is how we live, then beauty is beloved, and freedom is an altar.”