LOOK: K Naomi shows off her cute baby bump in stylish outfits

There are usually two kinds of pregnant women. One hides their baby bump, and the other shows it off. In America, Halle Bailey is trying everything to hide her bump in voluminous dresses although it’s clear as day that she is with child.

Meanwhile, South African YouTuber K Naomi Phakathi is showing off her cute baby bump in stylish outfits. Phakathi, who is expecting her second child with hubby Tshepo Phakathi, is forever slaying in dresses that show off her belly. At the Nars Cosmetics event, she wore a black mini baby doll dress, accentuating her tummy.

Another X user, @KhanyieMahlangu, said: "You carry so well 😍 still the same person with a bump." Phakathi has always wanted to be a mother. In 2020, she manifested it and, three years later, she's about to become a mom of two. "One of my biggest dreams is to become a mother. I don't know why, but the nurturer in me is ready to nurture on its own. I'm having a child next year. God's timing," she once wrote.