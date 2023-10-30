LOOK: Man goes viral for getting a Webb Ellis Cup tattoo ahead of the Springboks win

On Saturday night, fans of the Springboks sat at the edge of their seats as the national team took on the All Blacks at the Rugby World Cup final in France. It was a nail-biting game where there were times when fans were not sure South Africa would the Rugby World Cup after 2019. However, there was a man whose faith was unwavering.

A few hours before the match, Grant Mark Renecle, better known as Cleancutskolly on social media, was trending on X for tattooing the Web Ellis Cup with “Springboks” written as the 2023 winners. RT for goodluck #Bokke 🥹 pic.twitter.com/tGy4vcXW3S — #HereForTheMemes (@oddet_m) October 27, 2023 People commended his faith and took it as something they could use to get far in life. “That man who tattooed the cup on his thigh before the match even started? I want his faith,” commented @__sugarvenom.

Another X user, @Luntu__, said: “His faith is definitely bigger than a mustard seed 😭I want it for myself.” Going by his confidence and having watched the match, this World Cup had some real-life lessons. It taught me that when you strongly believe in something and if it’s meant for you, it will happen no matter what it takes.

And to Cleancutskolly, may he always listen to his instincts and remain unshaken. Congratulations to the Springboks on being the first country to win the Ruby World Cup four times. Below are more reactions from South Africans who learnt valuable lessons from the Springboks.