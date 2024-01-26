LOOK: Mbali Sebapu of Hermosa Flor confirms she is pregnant with her first child

Baby boom is the air this year. Businesswoman and content creator Mbali Sebapu is joining the mommy gang. The founder of Hermosa Flor Cosmetics shared with her over 600k Instagram followers that she is expecting a child.

“But as it is written: Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him,” she wrote. Judging from her post, it’s possible that she may have given birth already and is just keeping things under wraps. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gorgeous Mbali (@gorgeous_mbali) Her friends in the entertainment industry, who are already parents, wished her well on the journey to motherhood.

“Wow! Congratulations Mbali! Motherhood is so beautiful, wishing you all the best! I’m so happy for you,” commented Lady Kaygee. Musician Cassper Nyovest said: “A child is a gift from God. Congratulations and blessings.” In other news, Sebapu has been praised by supporters following the launch of the Hermosa Flor Acne kit range.