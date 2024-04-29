LOOK: Mihlali Ndamase and Linda Mtoba shine at Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty event

South African beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase was trending on social media this weekend after she posted a picture of herself and Rihanna at the Fenty Beauty Soft Lit Glow event in Los Angeles in the US. She looked dreamy in a white gown by Ryan Keys, while the world-renowned musician wore a custom Alexander McQueen dress.

Her gorgeous make-up, outfit and entire ensamble, alongside the “Kiss It Better” hitmaker and beauty mogul, stole the show and many took to social media to praise her look. @SkyeKhola took to X to write: “Mihlali is just that girl man. Nobody is touching her in that beauty influencer category here in SA.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n) Others commented that the South African beauty influencer is able to hold her own, even while in the company of Rihanna, whose striking looks are celebrated across the globe

@cozmino_ posted: “Mihlali clears Rihanna and I'm not even joking.” @LunnieDlamini added : “Never seen someone go face-to-face with Rihanna and win.” Mihlali Ndamase at the Fenty Beauty event. Picture: Instagram. Ndamase posted on Instagram that she was thankful for the opportunities presented to her.

“My journey in the digital space has had its ups and downs, but the moment I even begin to doubt myself God affirms me every time. Thank you Father for consistently making my dreams a reality. We started in a cottage in Randburg, now we're in LA b*tches 😜. Thank you @badgalriri @fentybeauty @fentyskin.” Linda Mtoba at Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty event. Picture: Instagram. Meanwhile, award-winning actress Linda Mtoba also attended Rihanna’s event and fans also took to X to praise her look, which included gold pants which she paired them with a satin tank blouse. “God took a day off when creating you, he wasn't rushing nowhere,” commented @Euu_Geee.