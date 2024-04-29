LOOK: Mihlali Ndamase and Linda Mtoba shine at Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty event

South African beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase was trending on social media this weekend after she posted a picture of herself and Rihanna at the Fenty Beauty Soft Lit Glow event in Los Angeles in the US.
She looked dreamy in a white gown by Ryan Keys, while the world-renowned musician wore a custom Alexander McQueen dress.
Her gorgeous make-up, outfit and entire ensamble, alongside the “Kiss It Better” hitmaker and beauty mogul, stole the show and many took to social media to praise her look.
@SkyeKhola took to X to write: “Mihlali is just that girl man. Nobody is touching her in that beauty influencer category here in SA.”
Others commented that the South African beauty influencer is able to hold her own, even while in the company of Rihanna, whose striking looks are celebrated across the globe
@cozmino_ posted: “Mihlali clears Rihanna and I'm not even joking.”
@LunnieDlamini added : “Never seen someone go face-to-face with Rihanna and win.”
Ndamase posted on Instagram that she was thankful for the opportunities presented to her.
“My journey in the digital space has had its ups and downs, but the moment I even begin to doubt myself God affirms me every time. Thank you Father for consistently making my dreams a reality. We started in a cottage in Randburg, now we're in LA b*tches 😜. Thank you @badgalriri @fentybeauty @fentyskin.”
Meanwhile, award-winning actress Linda Mtoba also attended Rihanna’s event and fans also took to X to praise her look, which included gold pants which she paired them with a satin tank blouse.
“God took a day off when creating you, he wasn't rushing nowhere,” commented @Euu_Geee.
@kekeletso_Ma wrote: “I first saw her beauty at ‘Isibaya’ when she was called ‘Cakes’ . Been obsessed since.”