LOOK: Mzansi celebs ‘Ride The Wave’ at the Hollywoodbets Durban July

eThekwini was painted red this weekend as all the Mzansi celebrities were in the city for the highly anticipated Hollywoodbets Durban July. Africa’s richest race day event, which took place at the Greyville Racecourse on July 6, was attended not only by sports fanatics but fashion enthusiasts who put their best foot forward.

DJ Tira. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ Independent Newspapers. Local celebrities did not disappoint when it came to interpreting the Ride The Wave theme. Durban-based DJ Tira looked dapper in his whimsical House Of Ole suit. The musician, styled by his wife Gugu Khathi, said they decided to go with yellow and light blue to adhere to the theme without making it obvious. Besides his affluent Afrotainment Marquee, Tira hosted the “Fact Durban Rocks” after-party at the People’s Park in Moses Mabhida.

The Imprint ZA squad. “I love hosting, Durban July gives us an opportunity to host and the nice thing is that at the Durban July, people come dressed in a certain way. Also, different people come to our marquee, which allows me to rub shoulders with them,” he said. Former Miss South African contestant Karishma Ramdev- Mouton, who looked stunning in an Imprint ZA design, said they partnered with Forever Wena, an HIV awareness campaign to teach people about the importance of protecting themselves and their partners. “This dress was designed by Imprint and myself, it’s a message in fashion. It’s all about Forever Wena, which is an HIV awareness campaign and how important it is to protect yourself against HIV/AIDS.

“But more than that, to also test yourself so it is really an amazing message. The inspiration behind this dress was obviously Ride The Wave, the blues and the flowiness, it’s basically from the sea. The “The dress is gorgeous, it’s got a stunning V-line, showing off my favourite features, I feel very confident. We’re at the Ambrosia Haven marquee and that’s where I’ll be partying,” she said. Musician and first-time mom DJ Lamiez Holworthy looked like a goddess in her silver dress with a touch of pink.

Designed by Sihle Masango of Masango, Holworthy’s dress followed the theme by featuring shells. Lamiez Holworthy. Picture: Supplied. “We were caught between being the actual little mermaid or our own spin on Ursula, also the little mermaid. They paint her as being this wicked witch. “Our twist on it is how beautiful and regal and just stunning Ursula wanted to be. In essence, she envied the little mermaid. She just wanted to be beautiful,” said the musician, who also played at the Fact Durban Rocks event.

Influencer Karishma Ramdev- Mouton during the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2024 at the Greyville racecourse. Tumi Pakkies/ Independent Newspapers. “I guess this is Ursula’s time now through me. I'm hoping that for any other woman of any shape, any size, who has felt like she is the Ursula in their movie, in that any other women who look at other women and yearn to be as pretty or as confident and I hope that this look inspires you and shows that you can, and you are.” Media personality Pamela Mtanga unleashed the sea goddess in her Orapeleng Modutle number. “Orapaleng did a stellar job interpreting the theme. I see myself as the goddess of the sea and I would imagine her coming from the bottom of the sea, she is indulged by the waves.

“I would imagine the Goddess of the sea coming out of the water with a lot of jewels hence I have that on my hair and the embellishments as well,” she said. Pamela Mtanga. Before heading back to Joburg, Mtanga is attending the Balcony Mix Africa musical experience at Berea Rovers Club on Sunday, July 7. Meanwhile, actress and radio presenter Thando Thabethe, who never misses a beat when it comes to themed events, showed up in an exquisite seashell dress by Willet Designs Couture.