LOOK: New and dynamic culinary market, The Foodie’s Feast, hits Joburg just in time for spring

From street food to gourmet delights, home grown to international, a new and dynamic culinary market has launched in Johannesburg just in time for spring.
The city’s food scene is about to soar to new heights with an exciting new food market called The Foodie’s Feast.
Situated at the Morning Glen Mall, corner of Kelvin Drive and Bowling Avenue, the culinary market promises to be a must-see destination in the city featuring a curated array of hand-picked vendors known for their expertise and craftsmanship.
The market is weatherproof, making for easy visiting during the rainy months.
Some of the shops that you will find at the market include:
- Aros Chicken – where you can savour flame-grilled goodness. You can indulge in their delectable range of freshly prepared Korean street food, bursting with flavour and cooked to perfection. Whether you are in the mood for their signature peri-peri chicken or succulent wings, they have got your cravings covered.
- Buns & Bowls Asian Cuisine – where you can indulge in their delectable range of freshly prepared flavours of Asia bursting with delectable tastes and made to perfection. Whether you are in the mood for their signature tofu, or mouth-watering ramen noodles, they have also got your cravings covered.
- We Nuts – which is your go-to destination for caramelised nuts. You can indulge in their piece of confectionery with their nuts. Whether you have a sweet tooth or not, their nuts will leave you wanting more.
- The Residency – where you will find home-style South African favourites.
- The Crystal Coffee Cafe – where you can elevate your caffeine experience and get your fix with satisfying brews and pour-overs.