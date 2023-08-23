LOOK: New restaurant set to open in Franschhoek promises to awaken your senses

Franschhoek proudly boasts some of South Africa’s top restaurants, many of them award-winning eateries. Whether you are after breakfast, a light lunch, a family meal or a romantic evening of a gourmet cuisine for two, Franschhoek's wide variety of restaurants caters to everyone. Joining the list is Eleven.

It takes its name from the address on the historic town’s main road of Huguenot Street. Eleven is a concept inspired by the sum of chef Ryan Shell’s experience gathered at premier eateries in the UK and several of southern Africa’s five-star properties including top restaurants of the Cape. Picture: Mia van Heerden The brainchild of chef Ryan Shell and the team at Ōku and Yama restaurants, also in Franschhoek, the restaurant is a concept inspired by the sum of Shell’s experience gathered at premier eateries in the UK and several of southern Africa’s five-star properties including top restaurants of the Cape. “Eleven is the culmination of a dream. It embodies something completely new for Franschhoek, a town I have really come to love. When the prominent location at the address became available, I knew we had to jump and make the dream a reality.” he said.

On the menu you can expect delights such as truffled goats cheese served with pickled beets, citrus gel and walnut soil; and, smoked springbok tartare with egg yolk raisin and caper purée. Capitalising on winter's delights, there will be oxtail risotto served with mascarpone, apple crackling, and a perfect dash of lime oil. Furthermore, there will be expressions of slow-roasted pumpkin (with couscous, orange, burnt onion, and gorgonzola); poached Cape bream, with fennel, saffron, and vanilla; and, braised Angus brisket with truffled pomme purée, pickled cabbage and buchu jus.

On the dessert side of things, expect salted chocolate Cremeux; a lemon thyme panna cotta; or whipped Brie, served with pecan nuts, tonka bean and caramelised pineapple. In all, the restaurant promises to be an awakening of senses and its own herald of new enlightenment to come. To join the early-bird reservations list, email: [email protected].