LOOK: Our favourite red carpet looks at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards

Africa’s stars recently gathered in Lagos, Nigeria, for the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards. Hosted by Ik Osakioduwa for the 10th time in a row, this year’s awards saw African stars dazzle in the most stylish garb.

With stylish trio Uti Nwachukwu, Toke Makinwa and VJ Adams hosting the red carpet, guests knew they had to put their best foot forward with high fashion. VJ Adams. Picture: Instagram. Adams wore a custom Fresh By Dotum suit, while Nwachikwu’s all-black look was designed by Alan Cruzer Bespoke. Uti Nwachukwu. Picture: Instagram. Actor and content creator Osas Ighodaro looked regal in a brown and black 3D detailed dress by Veekee James, the same designer responsible for Toke Makinwa’s swirl 3D dress.

Osas Ighodaro. Picture: Photofreak Studios. It looks like the 3D gowns were trending because Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo also wore a white butterfly 3D gown by Heidi. Nana Akua Addo. Picture: Instagram. Nigerian media personality Chioma Ikokwu, who changed three times stunned in all her outfits. Our favourite look was the second one, where she donned a sheer silver custom gown with 3D black leaves detailing by Weiz Dhurm Franklyn. Chioma Ikokwu. Picture:Timi & De Brains. The gents didn’t disappoint either. Nigeria musician Chiké looked dope in a blue suit. What we loved about his look was that it was not basic.

Besides the pineapple detailing on both the pants and the jacket, we loved the short side slits on the pants and the fact that he went for a cropped waistcoat instead of a formal jacket. Chiké. Picture: Instagram. Host with the most, Osakioduwa, celebrated a decade with AMVCA by paying tribute to the Great Benin Kingdom in his second look. # The wide velvet pants matched well with the oversized satin shirt and how he mixed different shades of red elevated his overall look.