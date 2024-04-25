LOOK: Our favourite style moments at SA Fashion Week

April and May are known as the fashion week season in South Africa. This is when designers launch their Spring/Summer collections, which determine the trends for the next season. Following the successful launch of South African Week Spring/Summer 2024 collections, we still can’t get over the guests who brought their A-fashion game. And if fashion week guests look like fashionistas we see in magazines, well, it’s because they are.

There is always the potential when seated in the front row to be photographed and featured on social media, and darling, the last thing you need, is to look out of place. Fortunately, at SA Fashion Week, the guests never miss the memo. In fact, the guests make some of the best style moments of the season! The designers

As much as all eyes are on the new collections being showcased, the designers are always in the spotlight. It would be a crime for them to not wear their brands, and our best dressed for this season was Jacques Bam of the Bam Collective and Mzukisi Mbane of Imprint. Jacques Bam. Bam looked stunning in black and white, and that coat is to die for, a must-have this winter. Meanwhile, Mbane decided to show some leg in a pink, black and white two-piece, completing the look with a pink cap, which is very much in this season. The front-row squad

Front-row is always reserved for people with a strong voice in fashion. This includes fashion designers, the media, stylists, buyers, critics and celebrities. While some of them sometimes keep it simple, they do, however, make a bold statement like Gert Johan-Coetzee did with his handbag. The front-row squad. Backstage vibes

If you’ve been to the backstage at any fashion show, you would know how busy it is. The models getting their hair and make-up done, putting on clothes, the final touches and journalists squeezing their way to get interviews, it has an adrenaline rush. But the best moment is when the models are all done and lined up, ready to walk the ramp, it’s such a proud moment for the team who made it all possible. And Cyla Gonsolves’ models slayed as they were ready to strut that runway.

Cyla Glonsolves models. Behind the photo booth There are cameras everywhere. This is when fashionistas get to become models. It feels amazing striking a pose as the cameras flash you, it gives ‘Africa’s Next Top Model’ vibes, and the people behind the photo booths ate and left no crumbs. Behind the Mr Price photo booth. Below are more of the best styles at SA Fashion Week.