LOOK: Red carpet hits and misses at Golden Globes 2024

The 2024 Golden Globes officially kicked off the award season in Hollywood this weekend Held on Sunday evening at the renowned Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles in the US, the awards ceremony honoured the best in film and television.

And while the focus was on the official proceedings and the various accolades handed out to some of the world’s biggest stars, the red carpet looks prior to the event was, as usual, also one of the most popular aspects of the gathering. Here are some of the fashion hits and misses at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. The best dressed at the 2024 Golden Globes

Taylor Swift As one of the most successful stars of 2023, the internationally-renowned songstress shimmered in a green dress at the 2024 Golden Globes. The “Bad Blood” hitmaker coordinated her custom-made Gucci gown with matching green Christian Louboutin leather pumps.

Her ensemble was also accessorised with De Beers jewellery, including diamond earrings and a diamond ear cuff. But what made Swift’s red carpet look stand out from her entertainment counterparts, was the striking and unusual shade of green. And with this bold fashion moment, the songstress is set to cement her status not only as one of the world’s most accomplished musicians, but also for her elevated fashion status.

Margot Robbie wearing a pink custom Armani Privé dress at the 2024 Golden Globes. Picture: Instagram. Margot Robbie Margot Robbie brought “Barbie” to the red carpet at the 81st annual Golden Globes, as she rocked a custom Armani Privé look. What made Robbie’s look more special was that she continued her replication of Barbie inspired red carpet looks from 2023.

This time, her designer bright pink ensemble was inspired by the 1977 Superstar Barbie doll. The actress also added a life-size version of the doll’s tulle boa to her V-neck pink sequin dress, which was in line with Armani's fall 2022 haute couture runway collection. And as Robbie’s striking pink gown took centre stage, she kept the rest of her look minimalistic, with just a matching sparkly pink clutch and a simple pair of round diamond stud earrings. Robbie also took a neutral approach with her hair as her blond locks were in long loose waves and she opted for a natural glam make-up look with a soft pink lip.

Trevor Noah in an all-black look for the 2024 Golden Globes. Picture: X. Trevor Noah South African golden boy Trevor Noah looked dapper in an all-black ensemble on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet. The internationally acclaimed comedian and podcast host took a classic and timeless approach to the awards ceremony.

He wore a perfectly tailored suit, with his shirt, tie and shoes, also all in the shade of black. And as Noah is set to host the Grammy Awards next month, he is set to continue with his rise in the global fashion world. Issa Rae at the 2024 Golden Globes. Picture: X. Issa Rae

The actress sparkled on the red carpet for the 81st Golden Globe Awards in a bedazzled long-sleeve gown, which was designed by Pamella Roland. Her ensemble’s golden shade enhanced her natural glow. Rae’s choice of the radiant colour was also in line with this year's emerging metallic red carpet trend, as scores of stars opted for looks in shades of gold and silver. And as the actress, producer and entrepreneur accompanied her dazzling gown with a full hand of rings on her right hand, she kept the rest of her jewellery, as well as her hair and make-up, simple.

Timothee Chalamet in an all-black look for the 2024 Golden Globe awards. Picture: Instagram. Timothee Chalamet The “Wonka” star also opted for an all-black look for the 2024 Golden Globe Award, but he stood out from the crowd in a sparkly ensemble which was part of the Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane collection. The actor’s red carpet attire consisted of an embroidered jacket over a cropped top, which he paired with tuxedo pants and Chelsea boots.

Meanwhile, he wore his hair in his signature tousled curls and also wore a matching black and silver choker necklace. The worst dressed at the 2024 Golden Globes Billie Eilish in an ensemble designed by Willy Chavarria for the 2024 Golden Globe awards. Picture: Instagram. Billie Eilish

The songstress might be dominating the global music scene but her ensemble for the awards ceremony left many perplexed. Wearing an ensemble designed by Willy Chavarria, the singer remained true to her unusual style that fans have become accustomed to. Her dishevelled and oversized look consisted of a boxy black blazer, which was layered over a blue striped button-down, and a long, loose khaki skirt.

Red ruffled socks, along with a pair of black Mary Jane heels, completed Eilish’s red carpet look, which was accompanied by natural make-up, minimalist jewellery and sleek-back hair. Selena Gomez at the 2024 Golden Globe awards. Picture: Instagram. Selena Gomez The A-list star and fan favourite can barely set a foot wrong, but her Golden Globe look was certainly not her best fashion moment.

The “Bad Liar” songstress opted for a bizarre, lopsided, custom Giorgio Armani Privé ruby-red gown. Her enormously-puffy red gown also featured black crystal embroidered flowers, and an asymmetrical hem. And while this shade of red is currently in-vogue, the fit of the musician’s dress, as well as the unnecessary detail, has since been widely criticised.

Rosamund Pike in a black ensamble at the 2024 Golden Globe awards. Picture: Instagram. Rosamund Pike The movie star arrived on the Golden Globes’ red carpet dressed as if she was attending a high-profile funeral ceremony. And while black was a popular colour for the stars who attended the annual awards ceremony, Pike styled her gown with a strange matching veil.