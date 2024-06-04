LOOK: South African model steals the show as he models for an international luxurious brand

South African youth are taking up space on the international stage, showcasing their exceptional talents.
An example of these high achievers is Limpopo supermodel, Lebo Malope, who continues to elevate his career working with luxurious international brands.
Malope, who was introduced to modelling by his older brother Denetric, stars in the latest Louis Vuitton ‘24 collection campaign.
In the campaign, Malope looks dapper in a cream-white Louis Vuitton double-breasted suit paired with a white shirt and black tie.
He also features in the casual campaign, where he dons the brand’s eye-wear accessories and showcases its holiday collection, including bags, shorts and suede shirts.
As his manager and the person who trained him how to walk the runway, Denetric is proud of his little brother.
“Opening the Louis Vuitton website is definitely a dream come true as a manager, but as a brother? It brings the best joy in the world!” he said.
Meanwhile, Denetric is the lead in the latest TNGT “Love and Peace” campaign. TNGT is a South Korean brand that focuses on minimalistic luxury fashion.
“Quiet luxury. For the upcoming holiday season, TNGT's 24SS products, which can be worn without boundaries between daily life and vacation destinations, offer luxury that can be felt in materials and patterns, even if they are not fancy,” read the brand’s statement.
South Africans are proud of the Malope brothers because they celebrate each other and share opportunities not only among themselves, but also with other South African models who want an international breakthrough.