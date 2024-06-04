LOOK: South African model steals the show as he models for an international luxurious brand

An example of these high achievers is Limpopo supermodel, Lebo Malope, who continues to elevate his career working with luxurious international brands .

South African youth are taking up space on the international stage, showcasing their exceptional talents.

Malope, who was introduced to modelling by his older brother Denetric, stars in the latest Louis Vuitton ‘24 collection campaign.

In the campaign, Malope looks dapper in a cream-white Louis Vuitton double-breasted suit paired with a white shirt and black tie.

He also features in the casual campaign, where he dons the brand’s eye-wear accessories and showcases its holiday collection, including bags, shorts and suede shirts.

Lebo Malope for Louis Vuitton. Picture; Instagram.

As his manager and the person who trained him how to walk the runway, Denetric is proud of his little brother.

“Opening the Louis Vuitton website is definitely a dream come true as a manager, but as a brother? It brings the best joy in the world!” he said.