LOOK: tashas restaurant set to open in London

South Africans living in London in the UK or even those visiting are in for a treat as the Tashas Group has recently announced that it would be opening its first UK restaurant, at Battersea Power Station in November. Last year, the group said it would be expanding internationally by adding new locations in South Africa, Dubai, Saudi Arabia and London.

New tashas in London. Picture: Supplied In an interview with Independent Media Lifestyle, founder and chief executive Natasha Sideris said that since buying back the group from Famous Brands in 2019, it had been moving forward locally and on the international hospitality scene. She said it had reached the point where the group were making significant strides in its expansion plans. Founded by Sideris and her brother Savva, Tashas Group is one of South Africa’s most successful hospitality companies.

The company website said it was all about “beautiful food and stunning environments”. It served “uncomplicated comfort food bursting with flair and imagination. Every dish or drink that arrives at your table is made with love and always delivered with a smile”. While its concept has been adapted to suit the UK market, it retains the heart and soul of its birthplace and foundation, South Africa.

When it comes to decor, the London restaurant is designed to give guests the feeling of sitting inside a cappuccino – dark timber envelops the base of the store, followed by high gloss textured stucco walls and it is finished with a delicate paper installation. Marble, timber, and brass have been used extensively throughout the space, from the intricate mosaic tiles on the floor to the delicious chocolate-coloured timber on the walls. New tashas in London. Picture: Supplied The menu will feature beautiful, fresh salads as well as a healthy appetites section. New dishes that have been created include sweet toast, cornflake pork schnitzel and many of the classic dishes that thee company has become famous.

The drinks menu will feature a selection of matcha-based drinks, healthy smoothies, freshly squeezed juices, mocktails and cocktails. The culinary director for the group, Jill Okkers, said tashas had kept the “fan favourites” but had done extensive research to make sure it was aligned to key factors and influences in the UK. Texas salad. Picture: Supplied Okkers said that at its first store in that market, it was making sure it served what its customers loved and dishes that would probably become its new classics.