LOOK: Thapelo Nkanyane crowned SA’s best barista

Thapelo Nkanyane from Starbucks Mimosa Mall in Bloemfontein has just been crowned South Africa’s best barista at the National Barista Champion for 2023. Starbucks South Africa held its annual National Barista Championship at Starbucks Paarden Eiland in Cape Town.

This year’s competition saw seven Starbucks District Champions competing against each other, representing corners of SA including Joburg, Cape Town and Durban. The seven champions faced the awe-inspiring task of defeating over 400 of Starbucks South Africa’s finest baristas spread across the nation. The true test of their craft and expertise unfolded as they navigated through the rounds of the challenging competition, showcasing their unparalleled skills and passion for the art of coffee.

With two worthy and inseparable contenders tying for the title, the final decision rested on a sudden-death latte art throw-down, where Nkanyane showed exceptional skills and creativity, winning the prestigious title as the National Barista Champion for 2023. Speaking about his win, he took to Instagram to share that he was humbled and grateful. “The more time on the tree means more time to develop flavour for the bean. It’s thus the same with me. The more I train and practise, my craft keeps on improving. I’m humbled and grateful for this experience,” wrote Nkanyane.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thapelo Nkanyane (@neighbourhood_barista) He added: “This journey has been remarkable. Being crowned as the winner is a dream come true. Pressure will always be present, but I remind myself that with every obstacle comes a lesson, a lesson to learn from. “I find my peace within the storm, seeking solace in my faith in God.” In October, Nkanyane will represent SA at the EMEA Barista Championship in London, where he will be up against 43 super-skilled baristas from across the Starbucks EMEA markets.