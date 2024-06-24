Independent Online
LOOK: The best dressed at Vogue World 2024: Paris

Published 1h ago

Share

Global fashion enthusiasts spent the weekend in France experiencing Vogue World 2024: Paris, where tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams were among those who mingled with the prominent invited guests.

This year’s event, which celebrated a century of French fashion and athletes, saw top models like Gigi Hadid, Anok Yai, Alex Consani and Colin Jones to name a few, walk the runway.

Known as one of the world’s most fashionable carousels, Vogue World 2024: Paris, saw stars dressed in designer wear as they showcased their impeccable fashion taste.

Here are some of this year’s best dressed:

Actress and model Cara Delevingne wore a nude Jean Paul Gaultier SS24 corset dress couture, which was designed by Simone Rocha.

Cara Delevingne. Picture: X.

Also wearing Jean Paul Gaultier was French-Malian singer-songwriter Aya Nakamura, who went for a brown high slit ruffled dress from the designer’s SS 20 collection.

Aya Nakamura. Picture: X.

French fashion designer and creative director of Balmain Olivier Rousteing, who was responsible for Tyla’s Met Gala sand-inspired dress, looked radiant in black wide-leg pants and a brown oversized shirt.

Olivier Rousteing. Picture: X.

French model Flora Coquerel looked superb in a Homolog oversized suit with key embellishments.

Flora Coquerel. Picture: X.

British TV presenter Alexa Chung, went through the Viktor & Rolf archives and donned a satin dress from the brand’s FW05 collection.

Alexa Chung. Picture: Instagram.

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing paid tribute to her roots and wore a traditional gown by Minghuatanghanfu.

Fan Bingbing. Picture: Fredi Seven.

Meanwhile, American actress and YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, looked stylish in a red leather Rick Owens set from the SS24 collection.

Emma Chamberlain. Picture: X.

