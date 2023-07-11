LOOK: Tito Mboweni causes a stir on social media with ‘his’ West African dishes

African foods and flavours are as diverse and colourful as the continent, and yet African cuisine is celebrated more in other parts of the world than here at home. Generally, South Africans are not adventurous eaters, especially when it comes to trying out cuisine from the rest of the continent, including West African cuisine.

However, beyond our borders, there is an explosion of culinary excellence waiting to be discovered. West African food comprises the culinary traditions and techniques of 16 countries, namely Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo, as well as the island territories of Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha. Though West African cuisine may remain somewhat of an enigma to many of us, historically speaking it is one of the world’s most influential food cultures.

Speaking of amazing dishes in West Africa, former South African finance minister Tito Mboweni recently visited Ghana and during his stay, he explored the country’s food scene. I decided to have goat soup and a combo of beef stew, fish and chicken! Ghana delicious food in one plate! Nice.. pic.twitter.com/4AoBRsppdu — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) July 7, 2023 Some of the dishes that he had in Ghana were goat soup and a combo of beef stew, fish and chicken, and “chilly hot fish soup”. Although these sounded delectable, tweeps thought the dishes were unappetising judging by the pictures shared by the former minister. Chilly hot fish soup ! West AFRICA food is good. pic.twitter.com/fBRZsc8FlA — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) July 9, 2023 Taking to the comment section, one user said: “Too much for me! But enjoy it.”

A second user commented: “You are always going to irritate our appetites with your bizarre menus. Thank you.” A third wrote: “My brother, on this one I recommend that you be protected from yourself on health & safety grounds. That's not fit for human consumption!” A fourth wrote: “Hopefully you will enjoy your soup and fish Uncle even though it does not look appetising.”

Although many did not approve of the dishes, some thought it was good that Mboweni was trying something new and giving his favourites, which are known to be tinned fish and chicken stew, a break. “Tinfish is finally resting… this looks delicious Cde Titus,” wrote one user. “At least it’s not boiled chicken,” wrote another user.