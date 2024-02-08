LOOK: Trevor Noah’s best Grammy Awards looks

South Africa’s golden boy Trevor Noah continues to shine on the international stage. Returning as the host for the fourth consecutive year, Noah did the most at the 66th Grammy Awards. As usual, all eyes were on the host and as much as Noah has a talent for keeping people captivated with his jokes, looks mattered too.

Shout out to his styling team because he looked dapper in all four outfits. All his suits were by Tom Ford and his stylist LaToia Cunningham, assisted by Mary Sanner, made sure the comedian looked edgy throughout the show. One of our favourite looks out of his outfits was the peak lapel velvet jacket paired with black formal pants.

And since the multi-award-winning comedian has an afro, he needed to get a good styling. Thanks to Erinn Courtney for ensuring those 4C coils looked proper and Ronnie McCoy for a nice trim on the loose ends. In other news, when Noah had to present one of the awards, he was joined by Senegalese comedian Khaby Lame, who wowed the crowned without uttering a single word. He simply showed Noah how to open an envelope and that was it.