LOOK: Tsholofelo Matshaba shows off her toned body

South African actress Tsholofelo Matshaba is serving body goals on social media. The “House Of Zwide” star took to X to express how proud she is of her beautiful body.

She revealed that she has been working hard to achieve her dream body. “Still building that every day, seven days a week discipline to exercise hard … I'll get there,” she wrote. Tsholofelo Matshaba. Picture: Instagram While some tried to discourage her by saying working out seven days a week is a lot, many were happy for her and they even joked about her character as Meme on “Muvhango”.

“I think we are fit enough now😩🔥🔥to go back and fight KK for what he did to you,” joked mnisi_londeka. Matshaba is one of many celebrities who hit the gym to take care of their bodies. Former “The Queen” star Connie Ferguson is another actress constantly serving body goals.

Ferguson not only lifts weight but she also does boxing. And on her 54th birthday on June 10, her gym squad surprised her with balloons and flowers to wish her a happy birthday. She was happy with the gesture and thanked them dearly. “Thank you for celebrating my birthday in the best way!🙌🏾 This session was lit!🔥🔥🔥 54 was never ready!🤞🏾😂 To everyone who joined us for this session, you’re amazing.