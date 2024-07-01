LOOK: Tyla dazzles in a Versace Fall/Winter 2004 gown at the BET Awards

South Africa’s golden girl Tyla, is in her winning era as she keeps on collecting awards like infinity stones. The “Water” hitmaker made history when she became the first non-American citizen to win Best New Artist at the 2024 BET Awards. She also scooped the award for Best International Act

Besides her splendid performance with Gunna, featuring South African dancers, Tyla mesmerised fans when she walked the stage to collect her awards in a Versace gown. She looked ravishing in a black satin Versace gown from the Fall/Winter 2004 collection. Tyla wearing Versace FW 2004 gown. Picture: Instagram. Katie Qian, Tyla’s stylist, made a great choice by picking the dress for her because not only did it pave the way for her as a fashion icon but it was well-suited to Tyla’s body.

It showed off her flat belly, and the tiger print added more contrast to the slit, showing off her long, slender legs. Meanwhile, Makhadzi, who won the Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act, category dazzled in a red dress. Makhadzi celebrated her 28th birthday in style because she was in Los Angeles and actually won.

Makhadzi celebrated her birthday in style in Las Angeles. Picture: Instagram. Both Tyla and Makhadzi received congratulatory messages from South Africans who were proud of them, including the newly appointed Minister of Sports and Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie. “Things are happening already, congratulations to both ladies. We wanna [want to] assure South Africans that we will not be a ministry that will be content with congratulating artists and creatives only but will go out and unearth more Tyla’s & Makhadzi’s. “Help us find more future superstars,” said McKenzie.