LOOK: Tyla stuns as the Dazed magazine cover star

South African global sensation Tyla is one of the most trending celebrities. The “Water” hitmaker is gracing the cover of Dazed Magazine Music Issue Summer 2024, and she looks every inch gorgeous. On the cover captured by Hugo Comte, the Grammy award-winning singer is styled by Ibrahim Kamara, the gloss’ editor-in-chief who’s also the creative director of Off-White.

Tyla wears a David Koma jacket paired with a Versace cardigan twin set, Adiana Hot Couture waxed cotton skirt, Marni briefs and Hugo Kreit earrings. Tyla. Picture: Hugo Comte. She told the magazine that she never expected “Water” to be a global hit, and now that she’s reached this level, she wants to use her influence to impact people's lives. “The goal is not to become famous, it’s not to become a pop star, it’s to make an impact in music and in people’s lives,” she said.

And while the industry is demanding in terms of performances and showing up, Tyla is adamant about listening her body, which is why sometimes she is forced to postpone certain events. “I’m still listening to my body. I think I need to take my time, not rush. I want to give people art and good performances, but I need to listen to my body and what I need,” she said. For the magazine's inside pages, the singer goes hard in showcasing her fashionable style. She dons an Alaïa cream bodysuit paired with a Gucci wool skirt, brass and crystal earrings and a silver choker by Hugo Kreit.