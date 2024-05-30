LOOK: Vera Wang looks half her age in new poolside photos

American fashion designer Vera Wang broke the internet when she posted pictures of herself chilling by the poolside. The 74-year-old designer wore a white swimsuit and fans were shocked by how young she looked.

Vera Wang. Picture: Instagram. “How is it possible you look like this? I need to put down the slice of pizza immediately,” commented @samgdumas. While others wished that they could look like her, some highlighted that she doesn’t look like that in real life. It is the use of filters and Photoshop that make her look like she’s ageing backwards. “Every now and then, one of her filtered pics will be tossed around saying she doesn't age. This is getting old! (Pun intended),” commented @Sammy_Varte.

The thing about age is that not everyone embraces being old. Public figures usually want to look a certain way because they have a status to uphold. But the truth is, there is nothing wrong with being 74 and looking like it. If anything, those wrinkles are signs of a life lived and are not something to be ashamed of. That is why people like the late fashion icon Iris Apfel embraced ageing with pride.