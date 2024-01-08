LOOK: Who wore what at the L’Ormarins Kings Plate 2024

Many of us know that the South African fashion calendar opens with the L'Ormarins Kings Plate. While it is a racing event, it has fashion and entertainment elements, making it one of the most notable in the country. On Saturday, January 6, the who’s who of the South African entertainment and fashion industry attended the esteemed L’Ormarins Kings Plate at Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town.

Celebrating more than 150 years of equestrian heritage, this year’s event featured some exciting elements, such as the photography and writing competition. The photography competition encouraged guests to capture the essence of the day, from elegant fashion to exciting races. It’s not just about technical skills but also about conveying the event’s heart and soul through the lens. The writing competition, on the other hand, invited wordsmiths to craft narratives that brought the day to life on paper, sharing their experiences to paint a picture for those who missed it, by making them feel like they were part of the Kings Plate.

“These fringe events aim to make the L’Ormarins King's Plate 2024 a more personal and engaging experience, allowing attendees to create lasting memories and be part of the event’s story,” said Katherine Gray, L’Ormarins King’s Plate co-ordinator. As per tradition, the theme was blue and white, and there was a prize for the best dressed. Winning the best dressed was social media influencer Patricia Dolz.