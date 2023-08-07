Looking for dinner inspiration? This chicken and egg potjie with dombolo recipe is budget and load-shedding friendly

When it comes to weeknight dinners, we are all looking for something affordable, quick and easy, and satisfying (we have got to look forward to them all day, after all). The following recipe, courtesy of the South African Poultry Association, meets all three criteria.

Chicken and egg potjie with dombolo Serves: 6

Ingredients For the potjie Sunflower oil, for frying

8 chicken pieces (for a healthier option: remove skin) Salt and pepper 2 onions, chopped

3 carrots, cut into 3cm pieces 3 garlic cloves, crushed 5 cups hot chicken stock

2 sprigs thyme, plus extra to garnish 2 eggs, beaten 6ml chutney

For the dumplings 2 cups self-raising flour 1 tsp salt

2 eggs, beaten 125ml milk (for a healthier option: low-fat milk) Method

For the potjie, heat a splash of oil in a 23cm flat-bottomed cast-iron potjie over medium-hot coals and fry the chicken for about 5 minutes or until browned all over. Season with salt and pepper. Stir through the onions and fry for 5 minutes until browned. Add the carrots, garlic, 4 cups of stock, and thyme. Bring to a simmer, cover with a lid, and cook for about 45 minutes or until tender. Slowly add the eggs to the remaining cup of hot stock while beating to create small egg drops. Stir in the chutney and add to the potjie. Bring to a simmer.