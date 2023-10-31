Looking to add some healthy fat to your meals? This potato salad recipe with avonnaise is what you need

Fats have had an unfortunately controversial reputation when it comes to nutrition and health. Little do people know that fat is one of the most important nutrients our bodies crave, and is one of the three major macronutrients (along with carbohydrates and protein) that we need.

High-fat diets such as the ketogenic diet are rapidly increasing in popularity due to the associated health benefits. Our bodies need fat to help give us energy, stay warm and absorb certain vitamins, but it can be tricky to get the balance right with the types and amount of fats we eat. A good start is to try to cut down on saturated fats, such as those found in fatty meat, cream, cheese, and baked treats because these have been linked to high cholesterol and heart disease.

Instead include more unsaturated and omega fats in your diet where possible. It is well-known that avocados are rich in healthy fats, which are an essential part of a balanced diet, and important for brain health, heart health and overall well-being. Recent research confirms that avocados contain at least 16 fatty acids, with each offering unique health advantages. If you are looking to add some healthy fat to your meals then you have to bookmark this recipe courtesy of the South African Avocado Growers’ Association.

It is one of those recipes that you need especially with the festive season just around the corner. Potato salad with avo-nnaise. Picture: Supplied Potato salad with avonnaise Serves: 4 - 6

Ingredients For the avonnaise 2 avocados, peeled and chopped

50ml avocado oil 1 tsp smooth Dijon mustard 1 tsp crushed garlic

1 lemon, juiced and zest Pinch of sea salt Freshly ground black pepper

For the potato salad 500g peeled new potatoes, cooked and roughly chopped 1 large avocado, roughly chopped

Chopped chives to garnish Freshly ground black pepper to garnish Method