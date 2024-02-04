Lots of fun at Bhekizizwe Joseph Shabalala Festival

Durban — Plenty of fun is expected to be had at the second annual Bhekizizwe Joseph Shabalala Festival marathon at the Settlers Park in Ladysmith today (Sunday). Ithala SOC Limited has reiterated its support for the festival, aimed at commemorating and honouring the legacy of the late Shabalala who founded the five times Grammy award winning Isicathamiya group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

The marathon is part of the seven-day festival that commenced on January 29. Dr Thulani Vilakazi, CEO of Ithala said that they were pleased to be a part of an event of this magnitude. “We are proud to announce this partnership that will create well over 100 temporary jobs, assist small businesses understand and be able to grow their businesses through the workshop; help our youth preserve culture through Isicathamiya high schools competition; music concert and encourage physical health through the marathon,” he said.

Vilakazi said that he was confident that their support would make a major contribution. “Our involvement in such a prestigious event is a privilege to us as a financial institution. We believe that our impact will go a long way in assisting the creation of employment which contributes massively to the economic growth of the province. This year alone, we expect to create a lasting impact in the community of Ladysmith and the surrounds,” he said. Ithala’s support includes the ‘local citizen price’ that will go to local citizens who cross the line first for all the categories. They will also do payments to all the winners of the marathon.

Guests will also be treated to performances at the music extravaganza that will be hosted in Settlers Park featuring the likes of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Blaq Diamond, Sjava, Mthandeni and others. Ithala SOC Limited is the first financial services institution to provide banking services to townships and rural areas of KZN and providing a range of savings and investments products, insurance services and personal and home loan products to communities throughout the province. The body boasts a distribution network of 36 Ithala branches in KZN, providing convenient transacting facilities.