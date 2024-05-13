Lungile Thabethe announced pregnancy with a cute video

The Thabethe family is growing as beauty entrepreneur Lungile Thabethe joins her sister Ayanda into motherhood.
The co-founder of QuickFace Beauty took to Instagram to announce that she is pregnant.
She shared a cute video of herself dressed in silver glitter pants and a see-through top with silver chains by Laart Neviole Emporium.
“The Bible says that motherhood is a blessing, ordained by God, full of hope, full of joy, an unfading beauty, a high calling, worthy of honour, worthy of praise. I thank God for my greatest gift of all🤍We made a wish, and you came true,” she wrote in the caption.
Her sister, who already has two children, was so happy for her.
“Crying tears 😭🤍🤍!! God is the greatest! You are going to be the most incredible momma!!! I love you and our little precious baby so much,” Ayanda wrote.
More of her followers, including Mbali Sebapu of Hermosa Flor and award-winning international celebrity chef Lorna Maseko, were among those who congratulated her on the new journey.
Thabethe joins the list of other content creators who have become moms in the last three years, such as Blue Mbombo, K Naomi, Thuthu Maqhosha and Tamia Mpisane, to name but a few.
Meanwhile, Ayanda re-shared her sister’s reel on her Instagram stories.