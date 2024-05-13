Lungile Thabethe announced pregnancy with a cute video

The co-founder of QuickFace Beauty took to Instagram to announce that she is pregnant.

The Thabethe family is growing as beauty entrepreneur Lungile Thabethe joins her sister Ayanda into motherhood.

She shared a cute video of herself dressed in silver glitter pants and a see-through top with silver chains by Laart Neviole Emporium.

“The Bible says that motherhood is a blessing, ordained by God, full of hope, full of joy, an unfading beauty, a high calling, worthy of honour, worthy of praise. I thank God for my greatest gift of all🤍We made a wish, and you came true,” she wrote in the caption.

Her sister, who already has two children, was so happy for her.