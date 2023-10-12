Maskandi king Khuzani’s new energy drink range has fans excited

South African maskandi singer Khuzani Mpungose has created a new line of energy drinks called Khuzani Inkosi kaMaskandi and Khuba. Writing about the new drink on social media, the entertainer said: “Things are getting heated, here’s your power Blue Nation. Khuzani now has an energy drink that will be available at leading stores.

Fans and industry colleagues congratulated Mpungose on his new venture. Rapper Zakwe wrote: "Congratulations qhawe (king)."

Sazoma Photography wrote: “Forward ever. Backward never.” Nombulelo Shongwe commented: “I like the white packaging.” Other fans asked the “Ijele” hitmaker what happened to the fragrance range that he was set to launch.

In 2019, two days after becoming the first maskandi musician to fill up Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, Mpungose inked his name in the history books again as he announced on his social media pages that he would launch his own fragrance range. In a video he posted, the star showcased a crystal blue bottle with an image of a guitar, and a bold catchphrase ”The King of Maskandi”, with the caption: “The good news is there is now a perfume called Khuzani Perfume which will be found in stores soon. Look out for messages about it shortly. “History is being made in maskandi music as this is the first time an artist has a perfume named after them. It smells so good! Don’t take our word for it, you’ll experience it for yourself.”

In the energy drink beverage field, Mpungose joins entrepreneur and media personality Sbusiso Leope, also known as DJ Sbu, who co-founded MoFaya. The energy drink was the first proudly black-owned energy drink in South Africa by DJ Sbu and Siphiwe Likhuleni Shongwe in 2013. Their aim was to create a “strong, authentically African-inspired non-alcoholic beverage brand”. Shongwe was the one who approached the popular businessman about the idea for the brand, but DJ Sbu has been the face and voice of MoFaya since the brand was first advertised.