‘MasterChef Australia’ adds three new judges for upcoming season after Jock Zonfrillo’s death

After the tragic death of “MasterChef Australia” star Jock Zonfrillo, Andy Allen returns to the show with three brand-new judges in the upcoming season. The new season will see the introduction of Malaysian-Australian cook and artist Poh Ling Yeow, writer Sofia Levin and French chef Jean-Christophe Novelli.

Food writer Melissa Leong will be leaving the panel but will remain in her role as host and judge of "Dessert Masters", alongside Swiss-French pastry genius, Amaury Guichon. Taking to Instagram, Leong said her time as co-host and judge on "MasterChef Australia" has been a great gift. "My time as co-host and judge on @MasterChefAU has been a great gift. To have been given the opportunity to learn and grow – and now to be given the vote of confidence to expand and evolve the MasterChef universe is huge!

"Stepping away from the main show and into #DessertMastersAU alongside the extraordinary @AmauryGuichon, is yet another sweet present indeed. It is with great warmth and enthusiasm that I wish this new line-up of judges and hosts all the best in making it theirs, and big love to @andyallencooks for leading the way. "The changing of the guard is one I always planned to embrace, and I'm so glad to do that, on my terms, today. On top of all that joy, I am excited to share with you (soon) some other projects I've been working on behind the scenes, so watch this space," she wrote. Allen said he is excited to be back in the kitchen and to continue Jock's legacy.

"The decision to return to the @masterchefau kitchen was one that I thought long and hard about. But I'm super pumped to get back into the kitchen and continue Jock's legacy, mentoring a new crop of Australia's best home cooks. "Ready to begin a new chapter with these three legends @pohlingyeow @sofiaklevin @jeanchristophe_novelli," he posted. Fans of the show took to the comment section to react to the changes.