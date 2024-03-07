Maxhosa Africa makes its Paris Fashion Week debut

South African fashion brand Maxhosa Africa is on another level – it made its Paris Fashion Week debut on March 3. Speaking to “Vogue”, Laduma Ngxokolo, founder of the brand, expressed his excitement as he saw his dream of showcasing in Paris become a reality.

What's remarkable about the showcase was that Maxhosa was the only African brand in Paris Fashion Week this season. Taking African aesthetics with a modern twist to one of the biggest fashion capitals in the world was a big win for Ngxokolo. Maxhosa’s work of art. Picture: Instagram “I love culture. I love colour. That is something I never compromise when it comes to my aesthetic,” he told the magazine.

He acknowledged that Maxhosa Africa’s clothes can also be sexy and inviting. “There’s a misconception that when people speak of African fashion, sexiness is never mentioned in the same sentence.” And since he has unlocked his dream of taking African designs to Paris Fashion Week, Ngxokolo hopes to see more African designers showcase their cultures to the world.

“We do not decorate our culture enough as Africans. There’s a misconception that our culture should only be worn during Black History Month or on the celebration of independence or heritage days,” he said. “Our heritage should be worn on a daily basis, and it should be the norm. That’s what I advocate for.” Maxhosa’s monochrome dress. Picture: Instagram Meanwhile, the designer is hosting the Maxhosa Kulture Festival to launch its Autumn/Winter 25 collection in Joburg.