Maxhosa Africa opens a new store in New York

South African designer Laduma Ngxokolo, of Maxhosa Africa, is taking his brand to greater heights – he recently opened a new store in Canal Street, New York. Ngxokolo announced the opening of his new store in November last year. Although it was supposed to open in February this year, it was delayed.

In an interview with “The Vuyo Show”, Ngxokolo expressed how happy he was about opening a store in one of the world’s fashion capitals. “As Umxhosa wase Bhayi (from Gqeberha) to come and do the impossible, opening a store at a high-end street in the United States, its … When I first came in 10 years ago in 2013, I never could so imagine that this would happen.” He said the store was not just a win for the Maxhosa brand but for Africa as a whole.