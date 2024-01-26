‘Mean Girls’ reboot inspires surge of online searches for Y2K fashion trends

The Plastics are not just back in a woke reboot of “Mean Girls” but the updated version of the 2004 movie has also resulted in a fashion resurgence. The release of “Means Girls”, which released worldwide in January, has seen a spike in interest for Y2K fashion.

These trends were prevalent in the original classic teen movie, as “The Plastics” - Regina George, Cady Heron, Karen Smith and Gretchen Weiners - sported neon colours, metallic fabrics, low rise jeans, chunky sneakers and space style designs. These were all trends that went onto define the earlier 2000s as part of Y2K fashion. And now, the latest trend setting cast of the hit movie is once again causing a style spectacle as "Mean Girls fashion" Google searches continue to spike worldwide.

Research conducted by online gambling website NoDeposit.guide found that online searches for “Y2K outfits" surged by a whopping 227%, while US Pinterest searches spiked by 74%. "The popularity of Y2K fashion was heavily driven by nostalgia and the renewed interest in aesthetics of the early 2000's,” a NoDeposit.guide spokesperson explained. "This era was characterised by a mix of futuristic elements, including bold and bright colours, exciting patterns, and different fabrics.”

The spokesperson added that the resurgence of Y2K fashion also allows people to reminisce about their youth and evoke a sense of nostalgia. The fashion resurgence caused by The “Mean Girls” movie also aligns with general style trends, which often resurfaces over the decades. "Fashion often operates in cycles, with styles from the past coming back into vogue,” the spokesperson explained.

“Y2K fashion particularly appeals to those seeking a retro look that stands out from more contemporary styles.” “This is why it is perfect for the ‘Mean Girls’, allowing each individual to express their creativity and individuality." Meanwhile, researchers also noted that the current “Mean Girl” cast have also put their own modern spin on the Y2K fashion trends.

The cast of the rebooted ‘Mean Girls’ movie. Picture: Instagram. And while much of the focus of the adaptation of the original movie has been on the fashion, the latest instalment also includes some of its acclaimed original content as it introduces some new aspects for the modern-day audience. The film is based on the Tony-nominated Broadway musical, which ran from 2018 to 2021 and had 883 performances. It features new characters and musical elements but the plot largely remains the same.

The original movie and its adaptation are centred on a new pupil, 16-year-old home-schooled Cady Heron who gets welcomed into the top of the social food chain by an elite group of popular girls, the Plastics, ruled by the conniving queen bee, Regina George. But chaos ensues when Cady makes the mistake of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend, Aaron Samuels. She finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets out to take down the group’s leader, with the help of her outcast friends Janis and Damian, she must learn how to remain true to herself while navigating the cut-throat jungle of the high school world.