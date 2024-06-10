Meet Glamour's Most GLAMOURous winners

South Africa’s fashion glossy “Glamour” hosted Glamour’s Most GLAMOURous Fashion Awards in Cape Town on Thursday, June 6. After a four-year hiatus, one of South Africa’s most anticipated fashion events has returned.

Hosted by Nandipha Mqoco, a Cape Town-based fashion, beauty and lifestyle content creator, the event saw local fashion creative recognised for their contribution to the industry. Musician and actress Thembi Seete won the Red Carpet award for her stunning looks at prominent events such as “The Bridgerton” premiere, The Hollywoodbets Durban July and the recent Metro FM Awards. Thembi Seete won the Red Carpet Award. Picture: DeeTee. Nicole Ogle walked away with the Street Style award for her impeccable style even when she’s running errands.

Nicole Ogle won the Street Style Award. Picture: Instagram. Fashion designer and stylish Crystal Birch won the Fashion Forward award. She is known for forging collaborations with international and South African brands, including Thebe Magugu, MaXhosa Africa and Viviers Studio, to name a few. Crystal Birch. Picture: Instagram. The Classic Elegant award went to singer and media personality Nandi Madida. Nandi Madida won the Classic Elegant Award. Picture: Instagram. Meanwhile, former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi was bestowed with the Emerging Style Icon award, whose confidence makes her the best muse.

Zozi Tunzi won the Emerging Style Icon Award. Picture: Instagram. Entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast Rushda Moosajee received the High Fashion Visionary award for embracing her unique style and always dressing up. Rushda Moosajee. Picture: Instagram. Wijdan Hendricks received the Style Influencer Award, while media personality Nomalanga Shozi was honoured with the Most Stylish Entertainer award. Nomalanga Shozi received the Most Stylish Entertainer Award. Picture: Taff Meda. Veteran actress and singer Abigail Kubeka, who sent an apology video for not making it to the event, was named as Fashion Icon for her influence in the industry and bold, sophisticated style.