Meet some of the designers showcasing at Soweto Fashion Week SS24

The countdown to Soweto Fashion Week has begun, and the fashion community will, once again experience a fashion extravaganza from our favourite designers. From November 2-4, Soweto Fashion Week Spring/Summer 24 will see established designers showcase their latest collections.

Some of the designers you can expect to see showcasing their craft on the runway next month include Precious Lulu Couture, N.O.T.E, FDB Human Store, Pieces of Me (POM) Jeans, Tshegofatso By Design and Be Beautiful Hair. Precious Mahlangu, the founder of Precious Lulu Couture, a womenswear brand that prides itself on high-fashion creations with intense attention to detail, bold ethnic elements and cosmopolitan silhouettes, will bring an entourage of emerging designers under her mentorship programme. “Coming from a small town on the North Coast of KZN, Soweto Fashion Week was the first platform I assumed outside my community. It gave me a clear perspective of where I wanted to situate myself in this diverse creative industry.

“Soweto Fashion Week will happen during my birthday week this season to celebrate growth and the milestone of 15 years in the industry professionally. “I will be bringing a collective of aspiring designers from 035 FASHION HUT, my incubation program based in Northern KZN, to showcase on the platform that gave me a chance that ultimately opened massive doors for my brand,” said Mahlangu. Precious Lulu Couture. Representing Soweto is Elias Sebata of N.O.T.E (Not Of This Earth) Clothing. Born and bred in Soweto, Sebata’s love for fashion was inspired by his mother, a seamstress with her own fashion business.

The Sew Africa College graduate launched his brand in 2010. His designs are usually spiritually aligned. N.O.T.E Designs. “My design process is largely influenced by my spirituality, some of my garments are carefully crafted following my dreams and premonitions. “Some fabrics call one to channel Our Maker and Our Guides by either prayer, fasting (giving up worldly/debaucheries pleasures) or burning sage and calling on Them to help guide me through the design process.

“These are fabrics such as your Palo, Njeti, and Vasco, to name a few- when designing for Abangoma and Zion and/or Apostolic churches. It is one of the reasons my brand is called Not Of This Earth,” explained Sebata. Also from Soweto is Sibu Sithole, the founder of the FDB Human store. The designer whose brand focuses on street couture will be unveiling his latest prints alongside “street couture” denim. FDB Human Store designs. Nkateko Marananele, the founder of POM Jeans, a South African brand specialising in denim, will be showcasing a timeless collection of versatile and timeless jeans.

“We showcase our versatility and ability to create timeless pieces that appeal to diverse customers. By using denim, we create collections that are both stylish and accessible, making our customers feel confident in their clothing choices. “Ultimately, our choice of denim lies in its ability to connect with people on a personal level, making it a valuable material for us as designs to incorporate into our creative expression,” said Marananele. POM Jeans. Tshegofatso Malefane of Tshegofatso By Design will narrate the African story through prints and cultural wear.

“My design process starts from creating my graphic into the textile design of the graphic in the fabric. I then look for inspiration that will help carry my vision out. “With pattern making, my technique involves geometry, and my fabric adaptation includes chemistry and relation. “I speak about the beauty of Africa and the geographical world whilst empowering people and offering the liberation one needs to free their minds,” he said.

Be Beautiful Hair will stage a hair show, where they’ll be showcasing the hottest hair trends on their catalogue. “Be Beautiful Hair embraces every woman by empowering them to uniquely and confidently wear their crown. Partnering with Soweto Fashion Week was inevitable as we speak the same language, style and innovation. “This platform allows us the perfect opportunity to empower women to express their beauty and style in any way they want.