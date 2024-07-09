Meet the 2024 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award finalists

Veuve Clicquot is honouring South African women excelling in their businesses.
The champagne brand has recognised six businesswomen as finalists for its 2024 Bold Woman Award. Inspired by Madame Clicquot's pioneering spirit, the award spotlights and empowers exceptional businesswomen.
This year’s finalists stand out as trailblazers in their respective fields, defying obstacles through innovation and transformation. These exceptional female entrepreneurs demonstrate that success and a clear vision can prevail, even in adversity.
The awards are divided into two categories, Bold Woman Award and Bold Future Award.
The Bold Woman Award finalists are:
Morongwe Mokone — Co-Founder, Mo’s Crib
Mo’s Crib is a home décor and design company specialising in practical handmade items using recycled materials.
What started as a side hustle has now turned into a positive impact enterprise in the local community while promoting environmental awareness.
Tshegofatso Molefi — Co-Founder & Director, Moli & Mela Group
Moli & Mela provides eco-friendly and sustainable waste management solutions to households and businesses.
Their mission is to provide innovative and sustainable recycling solutions to reduce waste in landfills and promote environmental stewardship.
The 100% black, female owned company prioritises the creation of employment opportunities in local communities around the North West.
Ndiambani Magadagela — CEO & Co-Founder of Everlectric
Everlectric is an electric vehicle leasing business, and the first South African company of its kind to package leading international electric vehicles-charging infrastructure, and innovative finance solutions.
By removing the hurdles to adopting a cleaner and more efficient future, Everlectric is leading the nation’s logistics and fleet industry’s transition to environmentally responsible, operationally efficient and commercially attractive electric vehicles.
The Bold Future Award finalists are:
Refilwe Sebothoma — Founder, Hakem Energies
Hakem Energies is making liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) accessible to marginalised communities as a safer and cleaner energy solution for cooking and heating.
It produces LPG in small portable 5kg cylinders while offering “pay-as-you-use” refills. It’s partnered with local businesses as part of its business model.
Rapelang Ramatlhodi — Founder & CEO, Solarev Solutions
Solarev Solutions is an operations and maintenance company, specialising in solar panel cleaning and maintenance within the renewable energy industry.
They service residential, commercial and industrial Solar PV Systems across South Africa.
Lufuno Rasoesoe — Founder & Managing Director, Tosh Detergents
A passionate advocate for sustainable manufacturing, Rasoesoe’s venture into detergents began in March 2021 when she identified a gap in the market for eco-friendly cleaning products.
Driven by a desire to create solutions that are both effective and environmentally responsible, she founded Tosh Detergents with a clear mission: to revolutionise the cleaning industry with sustainable, high-quality products.