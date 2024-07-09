Meet the 2024 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award finalists

Veuve Clicquot is honouring South African women excelling in their businesses. The champagne brand has recognised six businesswomen as finalists for its 2024 Bold Woman Award. Inspired by Madame Clicquot's pioneering spirit, the award spotlights and empowers exceptional businesswomen.

This year’s finalists stand out as trailblazers in their respective fields, defying obstacles through innovation and transformation. These exceptional female entrepreneurs demonstrate that success and a clear vision can prevail, even in adversity. The awards are divided into two categories, Bold Woman Award and Bold Future Award. The Bold Woman Award finalists are:

Morongwe Mokone — Co-Founder, Mo’s Crib Mo’s Crib is a home décor and design company specialising in practical handmade items using recycled materials. What started as a side hustle has now turned into a positive impact enterprise in the local community while promoting environmental awareness.

Morongwe Mokone, the co-founder of Mo’s Crib. Picture: Supplied. Tshegofatso Molefi — Co-Founder & Director, Moli & Mela Group Moli & Mela provides eco-friendly and sustainable waste management solutions to households and businesses. Their mission is to provide innovative and sustainable recycling solutions to reduce waste in landfills and promote environmental stewardship.

The 100% black, female owned company prioritises the creation of employment opportunities in local communities around the North West. Tshegofatso Molefi, the co-founder and director of Moli & Mela Group. Picture: Supplied. Ndiambani Magadagela — CEO & Co-Founder of Everlectric Everlectric is an electric vehicle leasing business, and the first South African company of its kind to package leading international electric vehicles-charging infrastructure, and innovative finance solutions.

By removing the hurdles to adopting a cleaner and more efficient future, Everlectric is leading the nation’s logistics and fleet industry’s transition to environmentally responsible, operationally efficient and commercially attractive electric vehicles. Ndiambani Magadagela, CEO and co-founder of Everlectric. Picture: Supplied. The Bold Future Award finalists are: Refilwe Sebothoma — Founder, Hakem Energies

Hakem Energies is making liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) accessible to marginalised communities as a safer and cleaner energy solution for cooking and heating. It produces LPG in small portable 5kg cylinders while offering “pay-as-you-use” refills. It’s partnered with local businesses as part of its business model. Refilwe Sebothoma, founder of Hakem Energies. Picture: Supplied. Rapelang Ramatlhodi — Founder & CEO, Solarev Solutions

Solarev Solutions is an operations and maintenance company, specialising in solar panel cleaning and maintenance within the renewable energy industry. They service residential, commercial and industrial Solar PV Systems across South Africa. Rapelang Ramatlhodi, founder and CEO of Solarev Solutions. Picture: Supplied. Lufuno Rasoesoe — Founder & Managing Director, Tosh Detergents