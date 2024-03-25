Meet the CCI Awards 2024 nominees

The countdown to the Cultural and Creative Industry Awards has begun and in a few days, the winners will be announced.
For now, the organisers have announced the nominees for the 2024 Cultural and Creative Industry Awards.
The CCI Awards is an initiative that recognises creative South Africans rooted in celebrating their respective cultures.
“These are creatives from across cultural domains that push the boundaries of their creative ability and show devotion to excellence with uncompromising quality, groundbreaking creativity and relentless innovation that defines those that are outstanding from the best,” reads a statement from the CCI Awards website.
The nominees for this year’s CCI Awards are:
Outstanding Fashion and Textile Designer
- Laduma Ngxokolo: Maxhosa Africa
- Rich Mnisi: Rich Mnisi
- Mzukisi Mbane: Imprint ZA
Outstanding Children Fiction
- Lebohang Masango
- Stan Montsho
- Sarona Lengana
- Shudufhadzo Netshiluvana
- Phathutshedzo Netshivhulana
Outstanding Theatre Production
- Moneng Motshabi
- Aubrey Sekhabi
- Marie Vogts
- Kenneth Bolokwe
- Mfundo Sono
Outstanding Crafter
- Rebecca Mathibe
- Zizipho Poswa
- Badumile Dlamini
Outstanding Visual Artist
- Haroon Gunn-Salie
- Neo Nene Mahlangu
- Mncedi Madolo
- Mondli Kunene
Outstanding Performance (Poet and comedian)
- Thekiso Maarma
- Onalerona Seana
- Bulelwa Basse
Outstanding Musician
- Volley Nchabeleng
- Sibusiso Jack Junior Lerole
- Wouter Kellerman
- Creshwell October
Outstanding Publisher
- Terence Ball
- Itumeleng Qhali
- The Nalibali Trust
- Book Dash
- Dee Wee Publication
Outstanding Non-Fiction Book
- Milton Shain
- Mandla Radebe
- Kumi Naidoo
- Sandra Swart
- Sipho Sithole
Outstanding Fiction Book
- Augustina Matseko Ramotekoa
- Buntu Siwisa
- Morabo Morojele
- Vernon Head
- Barry Gilder
The CCI Awards will take place on Saturday, March 30, at the Sandton Convention Centre.