Meet the CCI Awards 2024 nominees

The countdown to the Cultural and Creative Industry Awards has begun and in a few days, the winners will be announced. For now, the organisers have announced the nominees for the 2024 Cultural and Creative Industry Awards.

The CCI Awards is an initiative that recognises creative South Africans rooted in celebrating their respective cultures. “These are creatives from across cultural domains that push the boundaries of their creative ability and show devotion to excellence with uncompromising quality, groundbreaking creativity and relentless innovation that defines those that are outstanding from the best,” reads a statement from the CCI Awards website. The nominees for this year’s CCI Awards are:

Outstanding Fashion and Textile Designer Laduma Ngxokolo: Maxhosa Africa

Rich Mnisi: Rich Mnisi

Mzukisi Mbane: Imprint ZA Outstanding Children Fiction Lebohang Masango

Stan Montsho

Sarona Lengana

Shudufhadzo Netshiluvana

Phathutshedzo Netshivhulana Outstanding Theatre Production

Moneng Motshabi

Aubrey Sekhabi

Marie Vogts

Kenneth Bolokwe

Mfundo Sono Outstanding Crafter Rebecca Mathibe

Zizipho Poswa

Badumile Dlamini Outstanding Visual Artist Haroon Gunn-Salie

Neo Nene Mahlangu

Mncedi Madolo

Mondli Kunene Outstanding Performance (Poet and comedian)

Thekiso Maarma

Onalerona Seana

Bulelwa Basse Outstanding Musician Volley Nchabeleng

Sibusiso Jack Junior Lerole

Wouter Kellerman

Creshwell October Outstanding Publisher Terence Ball

Itumeleng Qhali

The Nalibali Trust

Book Dash

Dee Wee Publication Outstanding Non-Fiction Book