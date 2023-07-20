Meet the Mr Price Scouting Menswear 2023 Competition judges

In three months’ time, South African Fashion Week (SAFW) will be hosting a fashion show at the Mall of Africa. The Autumn/Winter 2024 season will see designers showcase their newest collections.

Some of the designers who will be showcasing are the Mr Price Scouting Menswear 2023 finalists. These are the emerging fashion designers whose brands focus on menswear. They will be judged by industry experts who will not only criticise their work, but advise them on how to build a successful brand. The Mr Price Scouting Menswear 2023 Competition judges are, Amber Jones, head of buying at Mr Price; Sahil Harilal, fashion editor at “Sunday Times”; Sanele Zulu, head of menswear buying at Mr Price; Molife Kumona, editor in chief of GQ South Africa and Tamaryn Whitmore, head of womenswear buying at Mr Price.