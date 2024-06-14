Meet the young South African fashion and beauty content creators making a noise in the industry

This is an important year for South Africa as we celebrate 30 years of democracy. With June being Youth Month, we spotlight some of the Gen Z and Millennial fashion and beauty content creators who are making a noise in the industry.

Sinethemba Duma With over 30k followers on Instagram and almost 400k followers on X, Duma is one of the leading fashion influencers in South Africa. Known for her sense of humour, Duma doesn’t play when it’s time to work. Sinethemba Duma. Picture: Instagram. She has worked with several fashion brands, including Mr Price and Aldo to name a few. She recently cut her dreadlocks and bagged a collaboration with Dark and Lovely for their Au Naturale range.

Duma is currently on a weight-loss journey and her followers believe she will continue to deliver great content. Kamohelo Pule Pule breaks the societal norms and proves that men can wear make-up, wigs and dresses. The make-up enthusiast is a definition of a pretty boy.

Kamohelo Pule. Picture: Katlego Mokubyane. As a make-up artist, Pule’s face is always on point. He also has an impeccable sense of style that makes him look good in everything he wears. With over 338k followers on Instagram and 1.7 million followers on TikTok, Pule has worked with several brands, including Converse, Maybelline, and Shara Hair to name a few. Snikiwe Mhlongo

The award-winning content creator is one of the best in the game. Although she is the brand ambassador of Fashion Nova, Mhlongo also works with other brands like Superbalist. Sni Mhlongo. Picture: _abutistar. She worked with Mr Price on a Mother’s Day campaign and is a model for the Sarhap Hairline. She recently modelled for L’Oréal Paris at the South African Fashion Week and has worked with other brands like Coca-Cola.

Mhlongo also enjoys sharing travel content with her 387k Instagram followers. Cyan Boujee Boujee, real name Honour Zuma, knows how to stir the pot. Known for her simple skincare routine, the Fashion Nova Curve brand ambassador likes flaunting her curvy body.

She has been vocal about her body transformations, including getting a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) and, recently, gastric sleeve surgery. People love her for being authentic and being open about her life and the things she does to look on point. Cyan Boujee. Picture: Instagram. She is praised for her pretty face and for sharing realistic food recipes she calls the “boujee bowls”. Boujee has 678k followers on Instagram and 825K on TikTok, where she shares most of her vlogs.

Oratile Masedi Better known as Coachella Randy on social media, Masedi is a dancer with a fashion niche. He is famous for his funny skits and always serves the hottest looks when attending events. Oratile Masedi aka “Coachella Randy”. Picture: Instagram. The award-winning social media personality with 204k Instagram followers has worked with several brands, including Coca-Cola, P.S and Savanna.

Banele Ndaba Known as Moghelingz, Ndaba is the influencer they think they are. Their style is unmatched as they know how to dress for every occasion. T he award-winning content creator who has worked with brands like Breezers is fond of South African fashion. At the 2023 Metro FM Music Awards, where they were the red carpet host, Ndaba was dressed by celebrity designer Orapeleng Modutle and was grateful for that.

“Thank you to my beautiful queer big brothers who jumped as soon as I called and said ‘I NEED YOU’ from my beautiful dress that was made within 24hrs. @orapelengmodutle said I will never allow you to be seen by the world unprepared. Banele Ndaba. Picture: Insstagram. “To my glorious, beautiful face beat @sollay_makeup told me the day I got the call to come to host the carpet that he would be there to do my face, and he definitely ate them up, and my forever so sweet @revenge_beauty_rsa you’ve been carrying me throughout my whole stardom making sure I always have the best hair, and you’re nothing but an amazing person. “Big S/O to @sabc1_mzansifosho for trusting me with this one 👊🏾Thank you, Mzansi for believing in this young boy. Here’s to more telling Black stories, Black Excellence and paving the way where the isn’t,” Ndaba said.