Meet Thobeka Mbane, South Africa’s most sought-after fashion stylist

The fashion industry is cutthroat. There are many people behind a single outfit display when you are window shopping or simply watching a fashion show. Some of the most important people in the fashion industry are, of course, the stylists.

These are the people who make sure that whatever the designers have created, is worn appropriately. By that, we mean stylists are responsible for putting together fashion looks. This requires them to showcase the garments created by designers by bringing them to life on their muses. Talented fashion stylist Thobeka Mbane. Picture: Paul Samuels South Africa is fortunate to have not only talented fashion designers, but also stylists, and one of the most successful stylists in Mzansi is Thobeka Mbane.

We caught up with the stylist to the stars at Soweto Fashion Week. Mbane hails from Emthatha in the Eastern Cape and she was raised by a single mother. Her love for fashion started from a young age, inspired by her very fashionable mom. Sho Madjozi styled by Thobeka Mbane. Picture: Kgomotso Neto Tleane. With a sharp eye for detail, she started out by helping her friends pick out outfits and the rest as they say is history.

That talent has now turned into a profitable career, where she styles stars like the former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, musician Sho Madjozi, rapper Nadia Nakai, former Miss South Africa (2020) Shudufhadzo Musida and Kenyan comedian Elsie Majimbo, to name a few. Elsie Majimbo styled by Thobeka Mbane. Picture: Stchel Cedric. “Fashion means freedom to me. You get to be whoever you want and express yourself however you want. I think this career chose me because I somehow found myself here, and I liked how I express myself with colour because I love colour,” said Mbane. Zozibini Tunzi styled by Thobeka Mbane. Picture: Aart Verrips. Speaking of colour, Mbane recently worked with Be Beautiful Hair at Soweto Fashion Week and did an impeccable job. She chose outfits for the models, making sure they matched the striking hairstyles by Be Beautiful Hair.

“I was so happy to work there ... And what I liked was that they gave me creative freedom, so I just did whatever was in my head. I was so happy with how all the looks matched the hairstyles, it was as if we were sitting together when we were putting together the look,” Mbane explained. “I feel like hair and clothes are one thing because that’s beauty. You can’t have one without the other. The outfit can eat, but if the hair is not great, something in that look will be lacking. It’s the same with make-up and accessories, they are all like family.” Be Beautiful Hair model styled by Thobeka Mbane. Picture: Sathia Pather. The editor of “Previdar” magazine has also worked on several campaigns, including Chivas Regal Nigeria, Nike South Africa and many others.

All of these have been close to her heart. However, the one that stands out the most for 2023 is styling Black Coffee. “Honestly, a lot of the stuff I’ve worked on in the past year has been memorable for me, but I recently styled visuals for Black Coffee for his Madison Square show in New York, and those visuals will play in all his shows when he plays a set for the next year,” Mbane says. Speaking about the state of fashion in South Africa, she said a lack of resources is a factor that deprives the industry of flourishing in that department.

“I honestly think the biggest issue is not having a lot of designers making red carpet looks, or at least not having enough resources to create looks they desire. “The talent is there, but no one has the money to create because not enough people support our designers, even the public figures themselves.” When it comes to her personal style, her favourite accessories are earrings because she’s a ‘sucker for bling’. She says skinny jeans should be left in 2023, while denim and leather trends should remain as they are timeless.

Below are Mbane’s quick top five fashion tips: 1. Understand what looks good in your body shape. 2. Have basic stuff like jeans, shirts, and solid-coloured clothes because it allows you to style them up any way you like.